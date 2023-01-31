The Virginia State Police say a Pennsylvania man was driving the wrong way on Interstate 81 in Augusta County before a fatal crash Monday afternoon.
VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller said at 1:18 p.m. on Monday, Ronald E. Trick Jr. was driving a 2000 Honda Accord north in the left southbound lane on I-81, near mile marker 208, when it hit a 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck.
The crash's impact sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions, Geller said.
Trick, 59, of Sunbury, Pa., died at the scene, Geller said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Chevrolet, William K. Burns, 51, of Clifton Forge, died at the scene, Geller said. A passenger, Sandra K. Burns, 55, of Clifton Forge, died enroute to the hospital. Both were wearing seat belts, according to Geller.
Geller said it's undetermined where or how the Honda ended up going the wrong way on I-81.
VSP trooper P. Sprouse is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.