WINCHESTER — Police Officer Hunter Anderson Edwards was known to begin a shift clean shaven and have a five o’clock shadow by the end of it, so fellow officers think he would’ve appreciated the Winchester Police Department’s first No-Shave November.
The department’s facial hair policy forbids patrol officers having beards and only allows for small mustaches. However, Police Chief John Piper made an exception this month and most of the department’s 77 officers are participating.
The national No-Shave November event began in 2009, according to the No-Shave November website. Participants contribute money they would’ve spent on grooming to cancer research.
The department event is to honor Edwards, who fatally crashed responding to a fight call on Nov. 24, 2018. It is raising money for his wife Tara Edwards and their 5-year-old son Landon.
On Saturday, officers gathered at the crash site on East Jubal Early Road and left flowers to mark the first anniversary of his death, according to the department’s Facebook page. The no-shave event, which included female officers wearing fake mustaches, is a more irreverent way to remember the 30-year-old Edwards who joined the department in 2014 and was known for a goofy sense of humor.
“It’s a neat representation of Hunter and in support of his family,” said Sgt. Justin Schumer, who came up with the idea of the event proceeds going to Edwards’ family. “I don’t have a doubt in my mind that he would have the best beard of all of us.”
Schumer said last week that officers had raised $278 and he invited the public to contribute. Handley High School staff are also participating, according to police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan. On Monday, nursing students were scheduled to shave the beard of Officer Nathaniel Post, Handley’s school resource officer.
Besides raising money, Schumer said the event is also a therapeutic way for officers to cope with their grief. Like many officers in the department, Schumer, hired in 2013, was close to Edwards.
He said officers have spent this month reminiscing about Edwards, a Stephens City resident, field-training officer and SWAT team member. He was the second Winchester officer killed in the line of duty. Schumer said as long as officers keep their beards and mustaches neatly trimmed, he’s confident Piper will have no trouble allowing the event to be held annually.
