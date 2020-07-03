WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man who said he was wounded in a gunfight outside his home around 11:40 p.m. Monday, accidentally shot himself, according to police.
Donnie Eric Stephen Johnson, 22, initially told law enforcement he fired first at two men with whom he was arguing and was hit in the right knee by return fire. The shooting happened outside Johnson's home in the 1200 block of Amy Ave, which is in the Arcadia Crossings Mobile Home Park off Baker Lane and Berryville Avenue.
Johnson changed his story prior to his arrest on Wednesday, according to the criminal complaint of Deputy Blake A. Armstrong of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Johnson said he was selling MDMA — a synthetic stimulant also known as Ecstasy or Molly — outside his home when a man punched him.
Johnson said he responded by firing three shots from his .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol missing the man, but wounding a 16-year-old bystander. Another round hit a mobile home.
Armstrong said Johnson shot himself with the third round. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, said in an email on Thursday that the teenager was hit in the back of the leg and sustained a non-life threatening wound.
Inside Johnson's home, deputies seized two rifles and a shotgun, nine marijuana plants and numerous plastic baggies, Armstrong said. In addition, the pistol and a small amount of marijuana were found under the couch. "Due to the quantity of the marijuana, the packaging materials, and his possession of marijuana in the sale of the MDMA, it is evident that Mr. Johnson is distributing marijuana," Armstrong wrote.
Johnson was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, reckless use of a firearm, use of a firearm in a felony, possession of a firearm while possessing a Schedule I/II drug, marijuana possession and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Johnson was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Thursday night. He is due in Frederick General District Court at 10 a.m. Aug. 28.
