WINCHESTER — A FedEx driver confessed to beating another delivery driver and stealing from him at Walmart at 201 Maranto Manor Drive in Frederick County on Friday.
At 12:24 p.m., Deputy Samantha Garrison of the county Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault. She wrote in a criminal complaint that the beaten driver had a deep cut on his forehead and a swollen cheekbone and left eye. Blood covered his face, pants and shirt. The man said all he remembered from the assault was arguing with a FedEx driver who was blocking a door. Lt. Warren Gosnell, Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said on Tuesday that he didn’t know who the beaten driver worked for.
Garrison said Walmart video shows the man being decked by the FedEx driver who continued to hit him while he was on the ground and took some of his belongings before departing. The man identified his assailant as Ezekiel Gamiel Lewis Bennett. Garrison said Bennett confessed to assaulting the man after he said the man threatened to kill him.
“Bennett demonstrated how he kicked [the man] several times on the ground,” Garrison wrote. “Bennett said he moved him to a sitting position and took $2 from his wallet. He then left.”
Bennett, of the 1300 block of Madison Avenue in Front Royal, was charged with malicious wounding and petit larceny. He was being held without bond at Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center Tuesday and is due in Frederick General District Court at 2:15 p.m. today. The 21-year-old Bennett also has pending eluding police and reckless driving charges in Warren County for a Dec. 18 incident.
