WINCHESTER — A food delivery to a homeless encampment turned violent about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Andrew Applebey, a Denny’s restaurant employee, said he was assisting with a delivery at the camp behind a business at 706 Baker Lane, when he was attacked. Applebey said a man later identified as William Thomas Everhart Jr. told him he didn’t belong there, according to a criminal complaint written by Deputy Eric R. Cutter of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. “Andrew stated William then punched him with his right hand in the nose,” Cutter wrote.
Applebey said his nose was broken in two places, and the injury needed five or six stitches.
Everhart, 49, was charged with malicious wounding. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Wednesday night. Everhart is due back in Frederick General District Court at 1 p.m. on Friday.
