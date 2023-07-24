WINCHESTER — A 24-year-old Frederick County man who was on his way home from work was killed Thursday night when a driver ran a red light on Berryville Pike (Va. 7) at its intersection with Woods Mill Road, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Joseph Shane Stephens was less than a mile from his family's house on Taylor Court in The Overlook housing development when the crash occurred at 9:47 p.m.
"He was the kindest most gentle soul anyone could ask for," his mother, Fawn Stephens, wrote in an email to The Winchester Star. "We are heartbroken and also very angry and we want something [done] at that intersection" to improve safety for motorists.
Stephens, who worked at Red Lobster in Winchester, had taken the Woods Mill Road exit off eastbound Berryville Pike en route home. The exit goes up a short hill to a traffic light at the intersection of Woods Mill Road and westbound Berryville Pike. Stephens, who had the green light, was crossing westbound Berryville Pike to enter his neighborhood when the 2015 Honda Accord he was driving was hit on the passenger side by a 2008 Toyota Corolla driven by Frances A. Rotondo, 42, of Brooklyn, New York, a media release issued Monday afternoon by Frederick County Sheriff's Office Lt. Warren Gosnell stated. The "high-speed impact" caused major damage to Stephens' vehicle.
"Stephens was unresponsive as deputies attempted life-saving measures until rescue personnel arrived and transported Stephens to the Winchester Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased," the release stated.
Rotondo, who was detained at the scene, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving by speed.
Moments before the crash, a Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy who was on his way to work was about to pull onto westbound Berryville Pike from Burnt Factory Road when a vehicle matching the one driven by Rotondo passed by him "traveling at a very high rate of speed," according to the release. "Before the deputy could attempt to catch up to the vehicle, the suspect was observed weaving in and out of traffic before running the red light at Woods Mill and crashing. Upon running that red light, the Toyota t-boned another vehicle attempting to cross from eastbound Route 7 onto Woods Mill."
At the scene, Rotondo "appeared to be confused about where he was or having been involved in a crash," the release stated.
A search warrant for his blood was obtained "based on the suspect's statements, appearance and actions," according to the release.
The Sheriff's Office also obtained a search warrant for his vehicle's "black box."
Rotondo was taken to Winchester Medical Center and admitted for internal injuries and medical observation, the release stated. On Friday, he was served with the arrest warrants and appeared, via video conference, in front of a magistrate and ordered held without bond pending his release from the hospital and a future appearance in front of a judge.
Stephens was a 2016 graduate of Loudoun Valley High School. He attended Northern Virginia Community College in Sterling and then Lord Fairfax (now Laurel Ridge) Community College in Middletown. He was currently pursuing an online degree from Western Governors University and was about six months from earning his bachelor's degree. He was pursuing a career in cloud computing.
Prior to working at Red Lobster, he worked locally at IHOP and Fed Ex.
His father, Luke Stephens, said in a phone interview that he's "ready to go to war" to make the intersection where his son died safer.
"There have been multiple really bad accidents there over the years," said Stephens, who has lived in The Overlook for about seven years. "I've kind of decided that through this tragedy of losing my son, I don't want anyone else to ever have to go through this. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. My son was a great son, a great friend and a great brother. His little sisters adored him. They are heartbroken. As I grieve my son, I have to find some sort of positive outcome from this. I am ready to go to war to get this intersection changed."
Neighbor Brenda Capestany agrees that the intersection is dangerous.
"This is not the first accident there," she said. "We've heard a lot of crashes there," including the one that claimed Stephens' life. "It was so loud it shook our house."
In March, three people were killed after a driver took the Woods Mill Road exit off eastbound Berryville Pike and turned the wrong way on westbound Berryville Pike, resulting in a head-on collision.
A funeral for Stephens is tentatively planned for Saturday in Hamilton.
A GoFundMe has been set up to assist his family.
