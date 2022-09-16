GORE — A Frederick County man was shot to death during an apparent argument at a home on Whitlock Lane late Thursday afternoon, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
The victim, Jeffrey Behneke Jr., was found lying near the residence by deputies with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, a news release stated.
Police received a 911 call at 5:38 p.m. to come to the home because someone had been shot.
Deputies and emergency medical services personnel responded, but the victim had no pulse and was pronounced dead.
According to the release, a suspect was located at the scene and identified as Thorsten Schulze, who lives at the home.
"Schulze was detained and the Criminal Investigations Division of the sheriff's office responded to take over the crime scene," the release stated. "During the course of the investigation, and subsequent interviews with Schulze, indications are that some form of verbal argument arose between the victim and the suspect which escalated and eventually culminated in Behneke being fatally shot by Schulze."
Schulze was transported to the regional adult detention facility in Frederick County, where he has been preliminarily charged with second-degree murder.
The incident remains under investigation.
