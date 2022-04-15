WINCHESTER — Few details are being disclosed about a 15-year-old girl arrested on child pornography charges.
The girl was arrested by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office on April 7 and charged with possession of child pornography, production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff's Office spokesman, said in an email that an anonymous tip led to the investigation, which involves images of a boy and girl under 16 found on a phone. He said the investigation is school-related but wouldn't say which school.
He referred all other questions to Ross P. Spicer, county commonwealth's attorney. Citing juvenile privacy laws, Spicer wouldn't comment on the case.
Speaking generally, Spicer said prosecutors in Virginia have the discretion in juvenile child pornography cases to ask a judge to decide whether to sentence a convicted juvenile under adult or juvenile penalties. Spicer said several factors are considered when deciding. They include the nature of the crime, whether the defendant has demonstrated remorse for their actions, and the wishes of the victim and the victim's parents. He noted the goal of juvenile courts — which take into consideration that a child's brain isn't fully formed and juveniles often lack the impulse control and reasoning of an adult — is rehabilitation rather than punishment.
The maximum juvenile penalty for any crime would be incarceration in a juvenile prison run by the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice until the offender turns 21. Under adult penalties, a juvenile between 15 and 18 convicted of child pornography production and distribution for a first offense faces between one and 20 years although a judge could sentence below the minimum. If the offender is seven or more years older than the victim, there is a three-year mandatory minimum and a 30-year maximum.
Spicer noted child pornography laws were written before cellphones became ubiquitous and "sexting," in which a person sends nude or sexually explicit images by phone, became common. A teenager in Virginia who takes a nude selfie and then sends it to their boyfriend or girlfriend could be charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. The person who receives it could also be charged with possession. If they forwarded it to someone else, they could be charged with distribution.
Spicer said the law is outdated due to changing technology.
"There is a need for more updated laws to reflect the reality of what technology permits juveniles to do," he said. "The statute hasn't kept up with the technology."
