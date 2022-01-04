WINCHESTER — Homicide victim Walter Ray Long Jr. was shot in the back by homeowner Gerald Wayne Marple Jr. as he fled Marple’s home on Thursday, according to police.
Long came to Marple's home in the 100 block of Dicks Hollow Road in Frederick County with Jeffrey Brian Smith, who said Marple had recently stolen his hunting rifle. A woman in the home told police she and Marple were in bed, with the rifle nearby, as Marple and the two men argued. She said Marple fired a single shot after Smith struck him in the head above the left eye with a metal pipe.
"It was at this time that Long was shot in the back with a rifle round as he attempted to flee the scene," Brandon J. Hazelwood, a county Sheriff's Office investigator, wrote in a search warrant affidavit filed in Frederick Circuit Court.
Long was a 32-year-old Valley Mill Road resident and father of one. Funeral services were held for him on Tuesday in Capon Bridge, West Virginia. Relatives declined comment before the funeral.
The 45-year-old Marple, who police say has admitted to killing Long in self defense, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. On Monday, Ross P. Spicer, county commonwealth's attorney, said it was too early in the investigation for him to decide whether to file additional charges against Marple.
Smith, 42, of the 1200 block of Sirbaugh Road in Capon Bridge, was charged with malicious wounding. Police say he admitted to picking up a metal pipe in the home and standing over Marple and shoving him before the shooting.
After the shooting, the woman said Marple was "running inside and outside of the home like crazy" before deputies arrived.
Hazlewood wrote that capsules, brown and white powder, and spoons were located in a crawl space of the home, along with a digital scale. A capsule was also found in the bedroom, and dozens of capsules and half-capsules were found on a work bench, according to Hazlewood. In addition, he said a green supplement bottle with capsules in it was found in a creek behind the home. Hazlewood said the evidence found is consistent with drug dealing.
Marple and Smith were being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday night. They are due back in Frederick General District Court on Feb. 22 and Feb. 15, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.