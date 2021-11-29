Police have identified two women found dead Tuesday night in an undeveloped lot in the city.
According to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department, Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville, were found dead in a lot off Linda Lane near Country Club Road.
The suspect, identified as Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body, according to HPD.
The department is not currently looking for any other suspects in the deaths. HPD and the Charlottesville Police Department were conducting two separate missing persons investigations, according to the release, that narrowed the focus of their searches for Redmon and Smith near the lot. Both women were discovered by detectives a short distance from each other, though police say their deaths took place at different times.
According to police, the state Medical Examiner’s Office has taken over the forensic investigation to determine the time and cause of death for the victims.
The police ask that anyone with information to contact detective L. Brooke Wetherell at 540-432-7788 or email her at leslie.wetherell@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637)
