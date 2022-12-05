Authorities have identified human remains found in Fairfax County as those of Front Royal resident Kevin Smith, who went missing in early 2020.
The Front Royal Police Department announced in a Friday news release that detectives received information last month that the Fairfax County Police Department was investigating the discovery of human remains.
The remains were discovered on Feb. 6 in the 6000 block of Calloway Court, Centreville, according to information provided by Second Lt. James Curry, with the Fairfax County Police Department’s Public Affairs Bureau.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted a forensic analysis and DNA testing on the remains, the release states. Based on test results as well as other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, authorities determined the remains to be those of Smith, according to the news release.
Members of Smith’s family reported him missing on Jan. 28, 2020, after his parents had not seen or heard from him in about a week, the release states. Front Royal police started their investigation. Multiple agencies and community members assisted in the investigation and the search by providing specialized equipment, resources and information related to Smith’s disappearance. The case remained open and the lead investigator, Front Royal police Detective M.P. Gallagher, continued to follow up on possible leads.
Family members told the Daily in April 2021 that Kevin Smith had last been seen on Jan. 19, 2020. They told the Daily that prior to his disappearance he was headed toward Maryland with two men from Winchester and a woman from Warren County when they stopped in Centreville to fix a flat tire. Kevin Smith walked away from the group and disappeared, the family members said.
The identification of Smith’s remains closes the missing person’s case, Front Royal police Capt. Jason Ryman said by phone on Friday. Smith’s family was notified earlier this week, Ryman said.
Smith was a 2003 graduate of Warren County High School, where he played football and baseball.
Growing up, he played soccer and Little League baseball, appearing in several all-star games and throwing a no-hitter in one of them. In his later years, he enjoyed outdoor activities such as floating down the Shenandoah River with a friend, his parents told the Daily in 2021.
