WINCHESTER — The 17-year-old girl who perished in a vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Berryville Pike (Va. 7) has been identified as Sarah Ehrhardt of Frederick County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
She was a passenger in the backseat of an eastbound Ford Hatchback when the crash occurred by the Oak Hill Grocery Store at 2807 Berryville Pike around 3:25 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Monday, police were investigating whether the driver of another vehicle caused the crash and fled the scene. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman, said in an email that it was premature to say whether another driver contributed to the crash. However, Gosnell said the speed of the Ford, driven by Ehrhardt's 21-year-old brother Nicholas Ehrhardt, was a factor in the crash.
All occupants of the Ford were wearing seat belts, but the crash caused the back half of the vehicle to break apart,
The was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and the front seat passenger was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital with serious injuries.
