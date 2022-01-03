WINCHESTER — A shooting into an apartment in the 2600 block of Valley Avenue on Saturday morning is being investigated by the Winchester Police Department.
No one was injured in the incident, according to police, and the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 540-662-4131 or anonymously through p3 tips.
