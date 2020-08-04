WINCHESTER — A boy who police said was accidentally shot in the back by another boy about 7 a.m. on Saturday sustained a non-life threatening wound.
The suspected shooter was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile and reckless handling of a firearm, according to an email on Monday from Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan. The victim is recovering from a wound to the back and clavicle bone, she said.
Behan said the shooting occurred in the living room of a home in the 300 block of Virginia Avenue, and the suspect and victim are friends. She wouldn't give the ages of the boys.
Three other boys were at the home with the victim when the incident occurred, according to a search warrant affidavit written by Detective Jesse H. Thurman. He said the boys gave "varying and inconsistent stories" about what transpired, and there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the home. A bullet, a kitchen knife, a phone and blood swabs were among the items Thurman said were seized by police.
Behan said the semi-automatic pistol used in the shooting was also seized, and police are investigating to whom it belongs. The suspect is being held at the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Additional charges against him are pending.
The shooting is at least the second in the area involving children in the last 17 months. In March of 2019, a boy in Winchester accidentally shot himself in the hand with a pistol stolen from a car. The driver said the car was locked, but police said there were no signs of forced entry.
