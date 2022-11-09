WINCHESTER — Election? What election?
The Winchester Police Department was more interested in community relations than politics Tuesday morning as about 20 officers partnered with dozens of local kids at the department's annual Color with a Cop event.
"Everyone from school resource officers and patrol officers to detectives and command staff members," Winchester Police Chief Amanda Behan said about members of her staff who came out to play with crayons. "It's so much fun for us."
Nearly 100 children came to the Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant on South Pleasant Valley Road and Apple Blossom Mall's Food Court to color pictures of police cruisers, K-9 officers and more.
Behan created the local Color with a Cop event in 2017 when she was a lieutenant with the Winchester Police Department, but this was her first time overseeing it as the city's police chief.
"Election Day is the perfect day for us to sit down and do this because the kids are out of school," said Behan, who was promoted to chief last month. She succeeded John Piper, who moved up to the newly created position of deputy city manager of public safety.
At the Chick-fil-A at 2230 S. Pleasant Valley Road, 8-year-old Maverick Gregory and 6-year-old Ariel McGuire pitted their artistic skills against Winchester Police Officer J. Ramos and Detective M. Bansal.
Ariel, a student at Greenwood Mill Elementary School, colored a picture of a police K-9. When asked if she had given the dog in her picture a name, she said, "Yes. Bela."
Gainesboro Elementary School student Maverick opted to color pictures of a law enforcement officer and police cruiser. He said Ramos, Bansal and the other officers who colored with him were "very nice."
Behan said she and the Winchester Police Department are planning more community events for people of all ages in the months to come.
"We anticipate bringing back Badges and Batters in March, where we cook pancakes and serve them to the community," she said. "Next month, we anticipate doing a cocoa event — we've just got to work out some of the details. And we're also going to be pairing with the [Frederick County/Winchester City] Law Enforcement Foundation to 'adopt' some children [in need] at Christmas ... so we can go out and do Shop with a Cop."
As Color with a Cop was wrapping up on Tuesday morning, Maverick and Ariel were figuring up how to spend the rest of their day. The answer, as it turned out, was right in front of them.
"I wanna play in there," Ariel said as she and Maverick stared at the children's play area at Chick-fil-A.
"Me too," Maverick said.
They weren't the only ones. Behan sheepishly admitted she had already taken a trip down the restaurant's spiral slide.
"I didn't anticipate getting dizzy from it," she said with a somewhat embarrassed laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.