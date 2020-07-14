WINCHESTER — A Florida man who told police he fired a pistol at a man who was stealing his car outside a restaurant about 11 p.m. Sunday has been arrested.
The abandoned car was later found in Hampshire County, West Virginia.
Daniel Sanchez said he left his 2015 Honda four-door sedan running and unlocked while he was picking up a takeout order at Five Guys at 579 Adams Drive, according to a Monday email from Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan. Sanchez told police that when he came out of the restaurant, a man was stealing his car, so he fired several shots from a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol. Behan said several shell casings were found at the scene. There is no indication that the car thief was wounded, she said.
Sanchez, 25, of Hialeah, Florida, was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and reckless use of a firearm. He is free on a $1,000 bond. Behan said the gun was seized as part of the investigation.
