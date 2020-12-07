WINCHESTER — Squeezing a trigger is a bad way to see if a gun is real.
Police said Mauro Malcantazi discovered this when he fired a shot into a couch in an apartment in the 200 block of North Cameron Street around 10 p.m. Friday. Malcantazi said he thought his neighbor’s gun was fake, according to Winchester Police Department Officer Jared Miller’s criminal complaint. Miller said Malcantazi told him he went to his neighbor's apartment to get quarters and saw a pistol on the neighbor's gun safe.
"Mauro advised he picked the firearm up and pulled the trigger causing a round to be fired into the couch," Miller wrote. "I was able to see the bullet hole which went into the couch and into the wall of the apartment. The round did not go through into the next apartment."
Malcantazi was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and reckless handling of a firearm. He is free on a $3,500 bond and due in Winchester General District Court at 2 p.m. on Jan. 4.
