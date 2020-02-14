WINCHESTER — A city man who told police he “technically” raped his ex-girlfriend was arrested and charged with rape on Tuesday.
The woman told police the rape occurred at the home of 18-year-old Branson Michael Thomas Woodward in the 500 block of York Avenue on Aug. 16, according to a criminal complaint and search warrant affidavit written by police Detective Jesse Thurman.
In the affidavit, the woman showed Thurman a screenshot of a text she sent Woodward after the encounter, saying she didn’t want to have sex with him. Thurman said the screen showed a response in which Woodward wrote that “I just wanted a family” and included several crying face emojis.
In an interview, Thurman said he asked Woodward if he forced himself on the woman. “After everything is said and done, I shouldn’t have,” Woodward replied, according to the complaint.
Thurman wrote in the complaint that he then asked Woodward if he raped the woman. “Technically,” Woodward responded, according to Thurman.
Woodward is free on a $10,000 bond. He is due back in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on May 27.
