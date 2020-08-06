WINCHESTER — A city man who police said was angry at a woman for not finishing mowing a lawn is accused of pointing a pistol at her.
Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Summit Avenue about 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Winchester Police Department’s complaint log. The woman said Joshua Edward Warner pointed a gun at her face, threatened her and took her phone when she tried to call 911, according to a criminal complaint. She said the argument began over the unfinished lawn. “[She] was in fear for her life due to the weapon in her face,” the complaint said.
Warner, who wasn’t at the home when police arrived, was later arrested and charged with assault and battery of a family member, abduction, brandishing a weapon and damaging a phone to prevent a 911 call. Police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan said in an email on Tuesday that the semi-automatic pistol was confiscated from Warner.
Warner, 34, of the first block of East Whitlock Avenue, was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday. He is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 2 p.m. on Sept. 16.
What a worthless scumbag. Making a woman mow the grass. I bet he does nothing all day.
