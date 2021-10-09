WINCHESTER — A domestic assault Friday morning resulted in a 50-year-old man being charged with attempted murder, according to a media release from the Winchester Police Department.
Ernesto Anthony Newman was taken into custody after the Winchester Police Department received three separate 911 calls at approximately 9 a.m. from people who said they saw Newman violently assaulting his 41-year-old girlfriend shortly after she arrived at their home in the 200 block of East Pall Mall Street.
“Witnesses stated that Newman pulled the victim from a vehicle, shoved her to the ground, slammed her head onto the concrete, and strangle her as he made threats to kill her,” the release from Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan stated. “Newman then went into their home and returned outside with a knife and held it to the victim’s throat. As WPD was heard arriving on scene, Newman retreated in the home and released the victim.”
Newman, who was taken into custody without incident after being ordered out of the home, was taken to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center and held without bond on charges of attempted murder, felony strangulation and felony domestic assault. The victim was treated at Winchester Medical Center for her injuries.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, the release noted. In the United States, nearly 20 people are physically abused by a partner every minute, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
“The WPD wants to publicly thank the witnesses who came forward and called 911,” the release stated. “Their actions led to a swift arrival by WPD officers and stopping further abuse by Newman.”
