WINCHESTER — A city man is accused of attacking his cousin and the cousin’s pit bull.
At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a call about a man choking and hitting a dog outside a home in the 100 block of Bellview Avenue, according to an email from Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan on Wednesday. The cousin told police he argued with Gerone Alonzo Jackson, then Jackson choked him. He said he broke free and ran out of the house with his dog following him. He said Jackson picked up the dog, choked it, punched it and slammed it to the ground.
Behan said other people witnessed the alleged attack on the dog besides the cousin. A criminal complaint said the cousin had multiple marks and scratches on him. Behan wouldn’t say what the argument was about that led to the call.
Jackson, 38, of the 300 block of 13th Avenue in Ranson, W.Va., was arrested and charged with strangulation resulting in injury and cruelty to animals. He was being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Wednesday night. He is due in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on July 22.
