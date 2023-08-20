BERRYVILLE — A local man missing for several weeks is safe, but his whereabouts remain unknown, according to Berryville police.
Sean M. Henry, 45, was last seen Aug. 2 along South Buckmarsh Street. He was reported missing the following day.
He's known around Berryville, police have said, for playing games of chance at local convenience stores and using a stand-up motorized scooter for transportation.
Police Chief Neal White said Friday that Henry "called his brother a couple of days ago to let him know he's alright."
However, Henry didn't say where he was. White said Henry told his brother that he didn't want to disclose his location.
The police investigation concluded "once he made contact with his family and said he was OK," White said. "Being of sound mind, he doesn't have to tell us where he is."
Foul play wasn't suspected in Henry's disappearance because his scooter wasn't at his residence when he was reported missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.