WINCHESTER — A man said he was chased and had shots fired at him after a drug-related encounter with the shooter.
The shooting reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Brookland Terrace in Frederick County around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. Details were released in a search warrant affidavit on Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court.
The affidavit, written by Deputy Sam A. Beylor of the county Sheriff’s Office, seeks information from the man’s phone. The man identified the shooting suspect to police, but The Winchester Star isn’t publishing his name because he hasn’t been charged with a crime. The suspect has an extensive but nonviolent criminal record.
Beylor described the complainant as uncooperative. He said he suspected the man was texting the shooting suspect as he was interviewed by Beylor.
The alleged victim said he and the suspect were smoking marijuana in the suspect’s vehicle when the suspect pulled out a pistol from the console, according to Capt. Carlton T. Streit of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The complainant said he thought he was being robbed so he exited the vehicle and ran toward Valley Mill Road. While running, he heard multiple shots being fired.
Streit said on Wednesday that police recovered multiple shell casings at the scene. No arrest has been made, but the investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.