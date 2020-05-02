WINCHESTER — The driver who police say caused a double-fatal crash on Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) near Tulane Drive about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday told police he was on drugs.
In a search warrant affidavit filed in Winchester Circuit Court, Trooper Alexander C. Pike of the Virginia State police wrote that when he interviewed Tony Allen Heishman after the crash, Heishman “admitted to the use of narcotics after the crash.”
Police said Heishman was westbound in a 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix on Millwood Pike when he attempted an illegal left turn and crossed the double yellow line. The Pontiac was struck on the passenger side by an eastbound 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 driven by Jacob J. Showalter.
The crash killed Heishman’s passengers Krista Lynn Baldivia, 32, and Alonzo Wilds Sr., 65, both of Winchester. Baldivia, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Wilds, who was wearing a seat belt, died at Winchester Medical Center. Showalter, 20, of Broadway, was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t seriously injured.
Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman, said in an email that police aren’t sure where Heishman was going or where he was coming from. The speed limit in the area is 35 mph.
Pike wrote that witnesses at the crash scene said Heishman was driving erratically prior to crashing. “It is my belief that Heishman was under the influence of narcotics while operating the red Pontiac Sedan,” Pike said.
The warrant seeks blood samples from Heishman, who was wearing a seatbelt and was seriously injured in the crash. Because he had to be hospitalized, a field sobriety test wasn’t done. Coffey said test results on the blood samples could take three to nine months to return from the state forensics laboratory.
Heishman, 32, of the 700 block of Ross Street in Winchester, was convicted in 2016 of distribution of a Schedule II drug. He received a five-year sentence with four years and two months suspended.
(1) comment
Once again, we see where he was given five years and four years and two months were suspended. Then, why give him five years? If they had to serve the full time, it might teach them a lesson and save lives.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.