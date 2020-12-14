WINCHESTER — A man wanted for attempted murder in a Friday night domestic violence incident remained at-large as of Sunday evening, according to the Winchester Police Department.
Dusty Henry, 41, fled the scene as officers were arriving in the 700 block of Woodstock Lane, where they had been dispatched for an open 911 line at approximately 7:09 p.m.
Capt. Amanda Behan, police department spokeswoman, said in an email that emergency dispatchers could hear a woman screaming and the sounds of an assault taking place. When officers arrived, the woman told them her live-in boyfriend, identified as Dusty Henry, tried to kill her. She had multiple wounds to her head, face, neck and arms.
“The altercation began after an argument occurred that she stated was a result of him being under the influence,” Behan’s email stated. “Henry repeatedly punched her head, face, and arms. He stated multiple times that he was going to kill her. Injuries to her neck were a result of an unknown object being used to choke the victim, to which she described nearly losing consciousness.”
The woman was able to dial 911 and left the line open.
In addition to attempted murder, Henry is wanted for domestic assault and felony strangulation.
Anyone with information on Henry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department or Crimesolvers at 540-665-TIPS (8477) or the P3 tip app, where they can remain anonymous.
