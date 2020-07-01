WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man was wounded in an apparent gunfight outside his mobile home in the 1200 block of Amy Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Monday.
Donnie Eric Stephen Johnson told police he fired first at two men with whom he was arguing and was hit in the right knee by return fire, according to an email on Tuesday from Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. Gosnell said police don’t know what triggered the shooting.
Johnson, who was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center, said he might have wounded one of the two men and identified the shooter to police. Gosnell said the man remained at large on Tuesday afternoon. Because the man hasn’t been charged, The Winchester Star isn’t naming him.
After being wounded, Johnson said he went inside his home, which is in the Arcadia Crossings Mobile Home Park off Baker Lane and Berryville Avenue, and put his gun under a couch, according to a search warrant affidavit written by Deputy Blake Armstrong. Johnson’s gun and marijuana were found under the couch, the affidavit stated.
Two rifles and a shotgun were seized as well as nine marijuana plants. “The marijuana grow operation was sizeable enough and had an odor that any occupant would be aware of in its presence,” Armstrong wrote.
In addition to the marijuana, Gosnell said a small bag containing MDMA — a synthetic stimulant also known as Ecstasy or Molly — was seized from the home. He said police would consult with the county commonwealth’s attorney’s office regarding charges over the shooting.
Jason Lipsey, Arcadia chief operating officer, said his company was cooperating with police in the investigation.
