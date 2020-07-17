WINCHESTER — A motorcyclist who police say reached speeds of up to 100 mph and ran multiple red lights was arrested following a pursuit on Wednesday night in Frederick County.
The pursuit began at 1696 Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) about 11:40 p.m., according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Nick H. Dempsey wrote in a criminal complaint that the motorcyclist fled when he tried to stop him for speeding. He said the rider drove south on Va. 37 at a high speed, and he pursued him for five to nine minutes. “During the pursuit, the driver ran numerous red lights and failed to stop for my lights and sirens,” Dempsey wrote.
Dempsey didn’t say how fast the motorcyclist was traveling, but Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Warren W. Gosnell said in an email on Thursday that the highest speed was 100 mph. When Dempsey located the motorcycle, it was crashed in the 100 block of Reign Way behind the home of Vernon Anthony Kelly III. Dempsey also found a bookbag on the ground containing Kelly’s driver’s license. He said the motorcycle is registered to Kelly.
Kelly denied being the driver, but Dempsey said Kelly had a fresh cut on his ankle. He said Kelly’s wife told him Kelly arrived home in a hurry about five minutes before Dempsey showed up.
Kelly, 31, was charged with eluding police, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and three counts of failure to obey a traffic signal. His driving record includes convictions for speeding and driving with a suspended license.
