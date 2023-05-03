No suspects have been named and no arrests have been made in a double homicide that occurred in a rural part of southwestern Frederick County on April 20, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.
Joshua Daniel Carter, 49, of Hardy, and Pamela Marie Lowande, 40, of Frederick County but originally from western New York, were found dead early that morning in a house on Fromans Road after suffering gunshot wounds.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has not released any more details about the ongoing investigation.
"No additional details are being released at this time," Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Warren Gosnell said when reached by phone Tuesday afternoon.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland previously stated that a preliminary investigation led him to believe the homicides were a "targeted incident and not a random act of violence." He also said the victims were not relatives.
Information about the homicides was not released by the Sheriff's Office until April 22. According to a media release issued that day, a 911 call was received by Frederick County dispatchers in the early morning hours of April 20 about an individual who had reportedly been shot at a home on Fromans Road. Upon arrival, deputies entered the home and found there were actually two victims, both of whom were deceased.
The names of the victims were not released by officials until April 24.
An online property search revealed that Lowande was apparently living in a rental home at 370 Fromans Road, located in the area where the killings occurred. The white, three-bedroom house is located west of Stephens City near the Marlboro and Mt. Hope communities.
An obituary for Lowande was published April 26 in the Times of Wayne County — a weekly newspaper that serves Wayne County, N.Y., east of Rochester. According to the obituary, Lowande most recently worked as a training coordinator for working dogs for MSA Security.
Lowande, who enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduating high school, had been deployed to Iraq, South Korea and Saudi Arabia, achieving the rank of staff sergeant, according to her obituary. She attended Victory Church Assembly of God in Winchester, the obituary stated.
The Winchester Star could not find an obituary for Carter, who has been identified by law enforcement as a resident of Hardy, Virginia, a community located in both Franklin and Bedford counties near Roanoke.
Anyone living in or traveling through the 300, 400 or 500 blocks of Fromans Road between 6 p.m. April 19 and 6 a.m. April 20, or anyone who believes they may have information about the homicides, is asked to call Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Investigator B. Edwards at 540-664-3669.
