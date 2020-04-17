WINCHESTER — A city police officer accused in a civil lawsuit of killing a fleeing suspect and covering it up has appealed a federal judge’s ruling that she stand trial.
The trial was scheduled to begin this week in federal court in Harrisonburg, but it was appealed on March 11 to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th District in Richmond by defendant and Winchester Police Department Officer Stephanie Nan Sills. Sills was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the fatal police foot pursuit of D’Londre Minifield on Feb. 28, 2016. The suit was filed by Jacqueline Y. Minifield, Minifield’s mother.
A state police investigation concluded Minifield, a 20-year-old Stephens City resident, shot himself in the head with a stolen .38-caliber pistol as he lay on his stomach after being cornered by Sills and Sgt. Christopher Eric Ivins. The shooting occurred behind Grace Community Church at 2333 Roosevelt Blvd. In the wake of questionable shootings of black men by white police officers around the nation, Minifield’s death sparked protests in Winchester.
Police said Minifield, who had an extensive criminal record and was wanted on a probation violation, ran when they tried to question him about a fight where a gun might have been displayed. A state police report on the death said DNA testing concluded blood on the pistol muzzle was Minifield’s. The report said Sills, then a rookie officer, fired a Taser at Minifield, and he then pulled out the gun and shot.
But witnesses Kayla Friesan, Kelly Michele Grafton and Aliyah Green dispute the police account. According to court documents, they testified in a deposition that they saw Minifield draped over a fence and then pulled off it by police. Grafton and Green told The Winchester Star in July after their deposition that they heard the shot before they saw Minifield pulled off the fence.
“The court finds that the circumstances of the death, beyond the nature of the gunshot wound, are material to determining whether Sills is guilty of contributing to D’Londre Minifield’s death,” U.S. District Court Judge Michael F. Urbanski wrote in a March 3 ruling. “The factual dispute of whether D’Londre Minifield was shot on the fence, as the plaintiff alleges, or on the ground, as the defendant alleges, is at the heart of the wrongful death and excessive force claims.”
Attorney Julia B. Judkins disagreed. Judkins, appointed by the city to represent Sills, appealed on her behalf. Judkins said on Thursday that the case should be dismissed based on the DNA evidence and ballistics testing on Sill’s semi-automatic pistol, which showed it wasn’t fired.
“All of the facts, all the evidence, shows she didn’t do anything,” Judkins said. “The bullet that went through Minifield’s head did not match any bullets that would have come from police officer’s guns. It only matched the gun that had been stolen.”
However, attorney Christopher E. Brown, who represents Jacqueline Minifield, contends Sills shot D’Londre Minifield and planted the gun. He said the contention that Minifield shot himself works against Sills. If Sills accidentally shot Minifield, there wouldn’t be legal grounds for suing because police have immunity for negligence. Gross negligence must be demonstrated for officers to be liable.
“The defense that they put forward doesn’t allow for the argument that this was a negligent mistake because they’re basically lying about what happened,” Brown said. “That can’t possibly be perceived as a mistake that would be excused in the line of duty.”
The appeal will be decided in six months to a year by a three-judge panel, according to Mark Zanchelli, 4th Circuit chief deputy clerk. He said a ruling may take longer than normal because of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.