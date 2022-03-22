WINCHESTER — A pickup truck driver was charged with reckless driving after striking a police cruiser at South Pleasant Valley Road and Adams Drive around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said the officer, who wasn't identified, was westbound on Adams Drive responding to a domestic dispute involving a knife on Bellview Avenue and had activated his lights and siren. He was about to turn left and head south on South Pleasant Valley Road when his cruiser was struck on the driver's side.
Winchester Police Department spokesman Lt. Frank J. Myrtle said city resident and pickup driver Robert Cody Lannes was northbound on South Pleasant, where the speed limit is 35 mph. Witnesses told police Lannes, who was driving a 2014 Nissan, drove around vehicles and into the southbound lanes before striking the cruiser.
The cruiser's airbag activated, but the officer didn't need to be extricated from the vehicle. Lannes and the officer were treated at Winchester Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
The 30-year-old Lannes' driving record includes a 2020 speeding conviction for driving 72 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Myrtle said it's standard procedure for an administrative review to be conducted when an officer is involved in a crash to ensure departmental policies were followed.
Virginia law allows police responding to emergency calls to disregard some traffic regulations, but they are still liable civilly or criminally if they fail to drive with "reasonable care" or show "reckless disregard of the safety of persons and property." In Winchester, emergency responses are allowed for burglary calls, fatal or serious crashes, violent crimes, or calls where an officer urgently needs assistance.
During emergency responses, departmental policy requires officers to consider the seriousness of the call as well as traffic and weather conditions.
"Recognizing the protection of life is paramount, officers must remember that their objective is to get to the location of the occurrence as soon as possible, safely, and without danger to themselves or others," the policy says.
The suspect in the domestic dispute to which the officer was responding fled the scene. No one was seriously injured.
