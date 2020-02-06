WINCHESTER — The Winchester Police Department is accepting applications for two academies this spring at the Timbrook Public Safety Center, 231 E. Piccadilly St.
The Teen Citizen Academy on March 7 is for youth ages 13-17. The one-day session will be held from 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., and end with a graduation ceremony and refreshments.
Participants will get an inside look at the department through a mix of demonstrations and discussions, with topics including:
- Criminal investigations
- Officer recruitment and testing
- Emergency communications
- Police and field training
- Juvenile offenders and school resource officers
- Gang activity
- Narcotics and drugs (K-9 demonstration included)
- Crimes against children and domestic violence
- SWAT
"We have revamped the Teen Academy based on participant feedback, and it's more interactive than ever," Officer Katlynn Slonaker, one of the program's coordinators, said in a media release. "Participation in the fall session reached maximum capacity, and we hope to have a full session again this spring."
Parents or guardians interested in registering their teen can email Slonaker at katlynn.slonaker@winchesterva.gov, or visit winchesterpolice.org.
People age 18 and over are invited to participate in the department's annual Citizen Academy, now in its 23rd year. Sessions will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays March 12 through May 14, and feature a mix of lectures and activities including:
- Tours of local adult and juvenile detention centers
- A firearms training demonstration
- A tour of the Emergency Communications Center
- A vehicle stop and DUI demonstration
- A polygraph demonstration
Graduates of the adult Citizen Academy will be eligible to apply for the Winchester Police Department's Volunteers in Policing program, which provides public assistance at community events and free fingerprinting services for children.
For more information or to register for the adult Citizen Academy, email Detective William Griffith at william.griffith@winchesterva.gov, or visit winchesterpolice.org.
