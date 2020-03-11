WINCHESTER — Police Lt. Amanda R. Behan said a podcast debuting at 11 a.m. today about an unsolved murder in 1975 is about honoring the victim and the victim’s family while educating listeners about how homicide investigations have evolved.
“I met with the victim’s family and that made an extreme impact on me,” said Behan, who is co-hosting “Defrost” — a reference to cold cases — with retired Winchester Detective Craig Smith. “What was most important was to get her story out and for the family as well.”
Behan on Tuesday said many people are unaware of the unsolved murder and she wanted them to listen to the podcast to learn the victim’s identity. There will be one episode on the 11th of each month for nine months about the case. Today’s episode is 25 minutes, but lengths will vary depending on the guests and the material.
Behan said she’s a big fan of true crime podcasts and “Defrost” will provide more of a police perspective than those hosted by investigative journalists. She was partially inspired by The Rouss Review, a twice-per-month podcast about Winchester municipal issues. It features WINC FM radio host Barry Lee, city spokeswoman Amy Simmons and Caitlin Squires, city communications manager. Squires is editing and producing “Defrost.”
Behan, the department’s spokeswoman and an officer since 2001, said after getting approval from Police Chief John R. Piper and checking with the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in January, she pulled the case from a box in the department’s archives. She said most of the work for the podcast has been done in her spare time. She’s also received research help from David Jenkins, a member of Volunteers in Policing.
Smith, an officer from 1993 through July, was asked to co-host due to his expertise processing crime scenes. He helped process at least 100 crime scenes, including five or six homicides, during his career. Now program coordinator for criminal justice at Blue Ridge Technical and Community College, Smith graduated from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science in 2004. He has been a certified polygraph examiner in Virginia since 2014.
He said Tuesday that Behan has done the “heavy lifting” in compiling information for the podcasts and his role will primarily be to explain the huge scientific advances in crime scene processing since 1975. In those days, some departments sometimes had newspaper photographers take pictures of crime scenes for them. Now, police are trained in crime scene photography.
DNA testing was nonexistent 45 years ago. Smith said early in his career, DNA profiles consisted of groups dependent on their blood type. Now through technological advances and the FBI Combined DNA Index System known as CODIS, samples can be compared to individuals to find a match.
“It’s always interesting to go back and mesh history with modern technology to see if you can complete a puzzle that hasn’t been completed thus far,” Smith said.
Behan said she hopes the podcast generates leads, but understands it’s unlikely that the 45-year-old case will be solved. “If comes back to making sure we don’t forget about victims and their families,” she said.
There is some precedent for punishment for a crime that occurred approximately 45 years ago in Winchester, although it wasn’t a cold case and didn’t involve murder. In July, Venkata Rao Yeleti pleaded guilty to raping his daughter between 1975-76. Incriminating emails and recorded phone calls provided to police by the daughter in 2018 led to the conviction.
Smith acknowledges solving the murder through the podcast is a long shot, but said it could generate leads.
“It’s always worth the effort,” he said. “You go into every case with the hope that you can bring justice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.