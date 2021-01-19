WINCHESTER — A driver is accused of leading police in Frederick County and West Virginia on a chase that reached speeds up to 100 mph on Interstate 81 on Saturday.
The chase began around 8:15 p.m. near exit 313 at Apple Blossom Mall, according to Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. He said a deputy tried to make a traffic stop after the driver began weaving and driving at fluctuating speeds.
The driver reportedly fled and passed vehicles on the highway shoulder before the deputy ended the chase when the vehicle entered into West Virginia. Gosnell said West Virginia State Police used a tire deflation device to stop the driver at exit 8, between Inwood and Martinsburg.
Gosnell identified the driver as 31-year-old Marquise Berryman, whose address was unavailable on Tuesday. Gosnell said Berryman was driving with a revoked license and was found with two ounces of marijuana and $5,000 in cash. Charges against him are pending in Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.