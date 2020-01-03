MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller said Thursday morning that a 60-year-old Gerrardstown, W.Va.-area woman has been identified as the victim in a driving-under-the-influence collision in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.
Lisa D. Brooks was pronounced dead after a Winchester man fleeing from police while under the influence struck her 2016 Chevrolet, throwing it into a guardrail near the King Street underpass at Exit 13, police have said.
The collision occurred just after midnight, at 12:27 a.m. New Year’s Day, on Interstate 81 southbound, Keller said previously.
Cody Wade Braithwaite, 32, of Woodland Avenue in Winchester, was arrested by deputies after he attempted to flee on foot when police used spike strips to stop his Jeep, according to Keller and Berkeley County Circuit Court records.
He was arraigned Wednesday by Magistrate Harry Snow on the felony charges of DUI causing death, fleeing DUI, DUI 3rd offense, fleeing with reckless indifference, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and felon in possession of a firearm. According to jail records, Braithwaite remains incarcerated in the Eastern Regional Jail in lieu of a $110,000 cash-only bond.
Court records show his initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday morning.
After receiving multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver just after midnight Wednesday, deputies on patrol began searching for the Jeep in question.
Deputy Carroll was in the area of Exit 12 on Interstate 81 southbound when he was flagged down by a vehicle, which was occupied by one of the complainants, court records show. The individual alleged Braithwaite, prior to driving to the interstate, was doing donuts around a residence on Warm Springs Avenue.
According to court records, Deputy Carroll drove to Warm Springs Avenue and noticed a blue Jeep attempting to turn right toward the interstate. While turning around to pursue the vehicle, it allegedly sped off and entered 81 South from the 16 mile-marker.
“Deputy Carroll noticed the vehicle swerving, and the driver was reportedly drunk and armed with weapons,” Cpl. H. Heagy said in a criminal complaint. Braithwaite allegedly refused to do a voluntary blood draw after arrested.
Keller said Deputy Carroll called in the license plate number and activated his emergency lights when Braithwaite allegedly picked up speed, nearly hitting a truck also traveling south in the slow lane.
In front of the truck was a silver passenger car, drive by the victim, which he stuck in the rear bumper, court records said.
“After striking the vehicle, the Jeep then began to turn and started to slide across the interstate diagonally,” the complaint said. “At that time, Dep. Carroll began to hit his breaks and swerve toward the median to avoid the Jeep but it slid into him causing Deputy Carroll’s vehicle to strike the median wall, and deploying the airbag of Dep. Carroll’s vehicle.”
Keller told The Journal that Deputy Carroll was transported to Berkeley Medical Center as a precaution and later released.
The suspect’s vehicle is said to have continued fleeing south before assisting sheriff’s officers deployed spike strips at the top of an exit ramp, deflating the driver side tire of the Jeep, court records said.
Braithwaite allegedly stopped his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was captured and arrested by police, records said. Police described him as having an “excited demeanor” and slurred speech.
In the Jeep, police said they located a bolt-action rifle, which he was not permitted to have due to a 2013 sexual offense conviction.
Briathwaite is convicted of possession of child pornography and computer solicitation of a minor, according to a previous Winchester Star article.
Those charges stem from an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl, who he reportedly sent lewd photos to on his cellphone and requested some from her in return, according to the article.
Braithwaite was also arraigned on the charge of fugitive from justice. According to a court report, he is wanted in Frederick County for two counts of failure to register as a sexual offender. He has requested extradition.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-267-7000 and ask for Captain W.A. Johnson at ext. 7103. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Berkeley County Crime Solvers at 304-267-4999.
