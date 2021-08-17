HARRISONBURG — Police say a drunken driver crashed his vehicle into another car in the city on Sunday, fatally injuring a 7-year-old boy and hurting three others.
The crash occurred at around 2:12 p.m. on Ramblewoood Road, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Police say the “preliminary investigation revealed” that Tony Nolasco, 41, of the 2200 block of Ramblewood Road in Harrisonburg, was driving a vehicle that veered into another lane, striking the vehicle with the child inside.
Police did not say what direction of travel either vehicle was going, nor were the make or model of either vehicle released.
Nolasco fled the scene and then crashed his vehicle nearby on Stone Spring Road and left on foot. Harrisonburg police found him at a nearby residence and arrested him.
The child, whose name was not released, was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Three other people in the vehicle with the boy were taken to Sentara RMH with non-life-threatening injuries.
Nolasco is charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter and felony hit and run. He is being held at the Rockingham County Jail, according to the press release.
Parts of Stone Spring and Ramblewood roads were closed while police investigated the crash, which remains under investigation.
HPD is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has further information that may help the investigation to contact detective Aaron Dove by phone at 540-437-2650 or by email at Aaron.Dove@HarrisonburgVa.gov.
Anonymous tips can also be placed at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the information to CRIMES (274637).
(1) comment
Alcohol kills people too, but I bet they won't try to ban it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.