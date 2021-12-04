STEPHENS CITY — A man who police say was hunting near Aylor Middle School and Sherando High School triggered Thursday’s lockdowns at the schools.
Police said Steven Albert Funkhouser was deer hunting in the woods east and north of Fairfax Pike (Va. 277), but was never on school grounds or property. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The schools were locked down for 20 to 30 minutes beginning around 9 a.m.
