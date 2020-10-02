WINCHESTER — A city man is accused of exposing himself to an underage girl and fondling her in a home on South Loudoun Street about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Irvin Manuel Cruz Sales, 27, admitted verbally and in a written statement to touching the 9-year-old girl's vagina over her clothing, according to a criminal complaint written by Detective Mala B. Bansal. Police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan said in an email on Thursday that the girl's mother, who was dating Cruz Sales, told police she called authorities after seeing him touch his exposed penis while lying next to the girl.
Cruz Sales, who was living in the home, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Thursday night.
He is scheduled to appear in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4.
