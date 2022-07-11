WINCHESTER — Three suspicious packages at three separate locations caused alarm Monday in Winchester and Frederick County.
By late afternoon, investigators had determined that each package was safe and presented no threat.
According to Winchester Police Department Lt. Frank Myrtle, the incident began at 10:31 a.m. Monday when a woman whose name has not been released called the Frederick County Sheriff's Office to report a pair of suspicious packages, one at the corner of Senseny Road and Oak Ridge Lane and the other in the parking area for the BMX track in Jim Barnett Park.
The Sheriff's Office responded to the package on Senseny Road and alerted the Winchester Police Department to the other package because Jim Barnett Park is within city limits.
"At 10:36, we received another call about another package here at this location," Myrtle said on Monday while standing outside the Winchester Post Office at 340 N. Pleasant Valley Road.
Myrtle said all three packages were suitcases or briefcases and were similar in appearance.
Police, deputies and representatives from the Winchester and Frederick County fire marshal's offices set up perimeters around each of the three locations and kept traffic and pedestrians at a distance. Additionally, residents of about a dozen townhouses in the 300 block of North Pleasant Valley Road, directly across the street from the Post Office, were asked by the Winchester Police Department to evacuate and seek shelter at either Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School or Daniel Morgan Middle School.
Shortly after 1 p.m., a bomb disposal unit from Virginia State Police's Division Two Headquarters in Culpeper arrived at the Winchester Post Office. Unit personnel sent in a robot to examine the package, which, from about 100 yards away, appeared to be a reddish brown suitcase that had been placed at the base of the Post Office's flagpole.
A state trooper then donned a thickly padded bomb suit as the outdoor temperature climbed into the mid-80s and made a closer inspection of the package.
After examining X-ray images of the suspicious package, the trooper changed into lighter-weight gear and returned to the flagpole. At 2:15 p.m., he opened the package and what appeared to be clothing tumbled out.
"The package here has been deemed safe," Myrtle said.
The same bomb disposal unit then went to the Senseny Road location, and a second bomb team from the Fairfax County Police Department checked out the package in Jim Barnett Park. Media was kept at a distance, but Myrtle said both units deployed robots and bomb technicians and, by 4 p.m., determined that neither package posed a threat and began reopening roads that had been closed for more than five hours. A description of the packages and their contents was not available on Monday evening.
Myrtle and Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said their offices will investigate the initial calls that came in reporting the packages, and the state police will investigate the placement of the packages on Senseny Road, in Jim Barnett Park and at the Winchester Post Office.
As of Monday evening, state police had not released any additional information about the investigation but Sgt. Brent Coffey said a media release would be forthcoming.
