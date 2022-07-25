WINCHESTER — Investigators searched the rural community of Shawneeland on Monday for signs of a Winchester woman who has been missing for five months.
According to a media release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox was last seen by family and friends on Feb. 23 and reported missing on March 3.
While there has been no evidence of foul play, people who know Fox have said she would not ignore her loved ones for so long, the release states.
On Monday, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office was assisted by several other agencies during a search of the Shawneeland area for any clues or evidence related to the case. The release did not say why investigators focused on that area or if anything was found.
The agencies assisting with the search were the Virginia State Police, Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association, Dogs East, Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department, Mid-Atlantic Dogs Search and Rescue, K9 Alert Search and Rescue Inc., city of Winchester's Emergency Management Department, EVAK K9 Search and Rescue, Blue and Gray K9 Search and Rescue, Piedmont Search and Rescue, and Search and Rescue Tracking Institute.
Fox is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 135 pounds.
Anyone with information that could help in the search for Fox is asked to call Frederick County Sheriff's Office Investigator T. Adamson at 540-662-6168 or 540-662-6162, or Winchester-Frederick County Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.