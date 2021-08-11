WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in the ongoing investigation of a Sunday wreck that resulted in the death of 17-year-old county resident Sarah Ehrhardt.
The wreck occurred around 3:25 p.m. near Oak Hill Grocery at 2807 Berryville Pike (Va. 7).
Lt. Warren Gosnell wrote in a Tuesday news release that anyone traveling on the road between Regency Lakes and the Clarke County line from 3-3:25 p.m. who may have pertinent information should contact Gosnell or Deputy T.M. Cram at 540-662-6162. The office would also like to hear from anyone operating a personal dash camera system in the area at the time.
Around 3:20 p.m., the news release explains that a Ford driven by Ehrhardt’s 21-year-old brother Nicholas Ehrhardt was traveling in the left lane around a curve “at an excessive rate of speed.” The vehicle “dipped” off the road’s left edge onto a gravel shoulder, went back onto the road, lost control, and slid off the road’s right shoulder, according to the release.
The vehicle proceeded to hit a fence, business sign and parked vehicle.
At some point, the Ford separated into two pieces with the back half splitting from the front. Sarah Ehrhardt, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was a passenger in the backseat.
The release states the crash remains under investigation as police are “looking into the presence of other possible factors contributing to the cause.”
On Monday, police were investigating whether the driver of another vehicle caused the crash and fled the scene. Gosnell said in a Monday email that it was premature to say whether another driver contributed to the crash.
Magdelyn Germain, Nicholas Ehrhardt’s girlfriend who was in the front seat, was ejected despite wearing a seat belt, which the news release describes as a “catastrophic failure” of the car’s seat belt system. She was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital with potential life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, the release says. Nicholas Ehrhardt was transported to Winchester Medical Center, treated for minor injuries, and released.
Praying for the family. As someone who has lost a child just a couple years older than her, I know the pain. I am praying for I guess it was her brother more than ever as the driver of the car. I hope if there was another car involved they catch the person. Losing a child is the hardest thing one will ever go through and there is no getting through or over it. to the parents, please seek out assistance and talk to someone. Griefshare is offered through a few churches I know that helped me learn to handle my days better. Take all the time you need to grieve as you will need it. Most importantly talk to each other about all the great times you had with her, those memories are what will help you the most and cause a lot of pain. Lost our daughter a few years ago. God bless
