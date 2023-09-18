Front Royal police seek the public’s help in finding a man accused of wounding a person in a Sunday morning incident.
Police obtained arrest warrants for Anthony M. Stewart, 36, on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, burglary and violation of protective orders, according to department information. Police report that the incident occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. Sunday.
Police describe Stewart as 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.
Capt. Brian Whited said by phone Monday that the alleged victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center and possibly transferred to Inova hospital in Fairfax for treatment.
Police ask that anyone with information about this case or Stewart’s whereabouts contact Lt. M.R. Ramey at 540-636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
