STEPHENS CITY — Cameras at the Smoke Hub at 255 Fairfax Pike allegedly caught a male customer using a "device" to spray a female employee with an unknown substance while her back was turned on Feb. 26.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is now seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect who sprayed or squirted the substance on the employee's back and pants.
When the employee realized what was happening, she demanded that the man leave the store, and he complied.
The suspect — described by authorities as white, 6 feet tall, 230 pounds, bald with a dark beard, and wearing a black shirt, gray zip-up light jacket, dark jogging pants and slides — came into the store and asked for some Delta 8 disposable vape pens leading up to the alleged incident, according to video from store surveillance cameras reviewed by deputies. The employee had turned to get the items from a shelf when the man reportedly began to squirt the unknown substance.
The employee told The Winchester Star that the man used a syringe to spray her three times.
"It was 100 percent a syringe," she said.
The employee added the Sheriff's Office is testing the substance. She said it smelled like male bodily fluids and chemicals.
"I felt him spray me the third time. I called him out on it, he denied it, and then I kicked him out of the store. I was not aware that he sprayed me three times until I watched the video," she said. "I just kicked him out."
The suspect was possibly driving a black Toyota Tundra, Chevy Silverado or a GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Edition.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 540-662-6162, reference 23-001019, or call the Winchester Frederick Clarke Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS, or use the P3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.