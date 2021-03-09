This article has been updated.
WINCHESTER — A city man is accused of forced oral sex with a woman, which police say he apologized for in a Facebook post.
The investigation began after the woman made the allegation on Feb. 27, according to a criminal complaint and search warrant affidavit written by Winchester Police Department Detective Mala Bansal. The woman alleged Armando Antonio Orellana Giron assaulted her between 10:55 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 27.
On March 1, Bansal wrote that she met with the woman and communicated with Orellana Giron about the alleged assault. Bansal said Orellana Giron made statements “stating that it was his fault.”
Orellana Giron was initially charged with sodomy, but the charge was amended to assault and battery. Police spokeswoman Capt. Amanda R. Behan said in an email on Monday that she wasn't in a position to respond on why the charge was amended.
Orellana Giron, 44, of the 100 block of Star Fort Drive, was arrested on March 2. He is due back in Winchester General District Court at 2:30 p.m. on May 5.
