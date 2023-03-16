The Frederick County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday began investigating allegations that a Sherando High School staff member may have had inappropriate sexual contact with a student outside of school, law enforcement officials confirmed.
This is the second such allegation this week involving a Frederick County Public School employee and the third since January.
The allegations prompted school families and staff at each school to receive letters from their respective principals.
In a letter dated March 15, Sherando High School Principal John Nelson wrote that a staff member was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation. "This morning, I became aware that one of our staff members and a student may have had inappropriate sexual contact outside of the school," Nelson wrote. "Both law enforcement and school division staff are following established procedures to investigate the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with the Code of Virginia and school division policy."
The letter continued: "The staff member has been placed on administrative leave and may be disciplined or terminated if it is determined such action is necessary to protect students."
On March 13, a similar letter was sent to parents and staff at Frederick County Middle School. It stated that administration had been made aware that one of the school's teachers may have had an "inappropriate relationship with a student." The employee has been placed on leave amid an investigation.
On Jan. 26, parents and staff at James Wood High School were informed in a letter from administration that "a substitute [teacher] and student may have had inappropriate sexual contact at school." Kyle Ray Hendrickson, 37, was later indicted in Frederick County Circuit Court on two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor while in a custodial role. The charges are connected to the alleged incident at James Wood High School, court officials have said.
Hendrickson's next scheduled court appearance March 21.
