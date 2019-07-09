HARRISONBURG — For the second time in roughly two weeks, police officers shot and killed a man in northern Rockingham County.
In a press release Monday, Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 16000 block of Mechanicsville Road, just outside Timberville.
A 911 caller, Coffey said, reported that Johnny W. Dellinger Jr., 41, of Timberville, was firing a gun while attempting to enter the home.
Upon arrival, a Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy and Timberville police officer spotted Dellinger outside the home.
Coffey said Dellinger walked around an outbuilding and advanced on officers in a “threatening manner.”
The officers ordered Dellinger to stop, but he refused and was subsequently shot, Coffey said.
Medical care was provided by the officers, but Dellinger died at the scene.
Coffey said a weapon was recovered.
Dellinger’s remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
At the request of Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, the VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office investigated the shooting.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst plans to review the case to determine if the shooting was justified.
Police say Dellinger, as a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
In May, Dellinger pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Circuit Court to felony drug possession. He was sentenced to five years in prison with all but one month suspended.
Sunday’s fatal shooting was the second in recent weeks and the third in roughly a year.
On June 26, a Timberville officer shot a sword-wielding assailant, Michael S. Norquest, 50, of Timberville.
It occurred after the officer responded to a home in the 600 block of Lone Pine Drive at about 8 p.m. for a domestic situation.
When the officer arrived, Norquest was found barricaded inside the home.
Police said the officer entered the home and was assaulted by Norquest with a sword. The officer fired at Norquest, striking him at least once. Norquest died at the scene.
The officer, whose name wasn’t released, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where he was treated for serious injuries and released. The officer was not the same officer involved in Sunday’s shooting.
Garst ruled the shooting was justified.
In June 2018, Harrisonburg police killed Thomas Beall, 31, during a confrontation at the Chili’s Bar and Grill, 1752 E. Market St.
Beall entered the restaurant on June 22, 2018, brandished a knife and threatened customers. Beall was fatally shot after he advanced toward a Harrisonburg officer called to the scene.
Garst also ruled that shooting was justified.
