GORE — A 39-year-old Falls Church man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) in Frederick County near the intersection with Overlook Road.
"Speed and possibly alcohol look to be factors," said Lt. Warren Gosnell, head of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office traffic division.
The victim, identified as Keith Russell Anderson, was traveling west on Northwestern Pike in a Subaru Legacy, Gosnell said. Authorities estimate the accident occurred about 2 a.m., but the crashed vehicle wasn't discovered until after 6 a.m. Thursday.
“He didn’t negotiate a left-hand bend,” Gosnell said. “So instead of going left with the road, he drove straight off, where he hit a drainage ditch, which then caused him to lose further control of the vehicle. He continued westbound off the roadway where he hit another ditch that sent him airborne. The vehicle spun, hit a large Verizon communication box and flipped over that box into a wooded area.”
According to Gosnell, the man's last known address was in Falls Church. No one else was involved in the crash.
“It’s obvious that speed was definitely a factor,” Gosnell said. “And there’s evidence of alcohol use. And we’ll be waiting for a toxicology report.”
The crash is being investigated by Deputy J.C. Glantz with the Sheriff's Office.
