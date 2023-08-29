Mount Jackson police say a man shot three people, killing one, before turning the gun on himself in an incident on Sunday.
Town police released more details about the shooting incident, including the names of the two people killed. Police responded to a residence on the 200 block of Orkney Drive at approximately 2:47 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find four people — two dead and two injured — outside the residence all with apparent gunshot wounds, according to information provided by the Mount Jackson Police Department.
A department media release identifies the deceased as Frederic S. Conrad, 63, and Jane L. Moomaw, 51, both of Mount Jackson. Conrad and Moomaw were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for further examination.
The release identifies the injured victims only as a 67-year-old woman of Mount Jackson and a 48-year-old man of Basye. Both victims are being treated at Inova Fairfax Hospital and UVA Medical Center, respectively, for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators determined that Conrad approached Moomaw and others outside the residence at 2:45 a.m., according to the release. An argument ensued and Conrad shot Moomaw and the other two people before shooting himself, the release states.
Police found a handgun and spent bullet casings at the scene.
All individuals involved are acquaintances and the residence belongs to one of the surviving victims. The release does not identify which injured victim owns the property.
