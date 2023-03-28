WINCHESTER — A 16-year-old Millbrook High School student has been arrested and is being held without bond after reportedly making threats on social media to commit acts of violence at school involving the use of a firearm, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.
A police investigation determined "the student had formulated a plan to carry out this violence at an undetermined date in the near future," according to a media release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
The teen, who is being detained at the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center on Fort Collier Road, has been charged with "threats of death of bodily injury to persons on school property," a Class 6 felony.
News of the arrest came a day after three students and three staff members were shot and killed at a private school in Nashville by a former student, according to media reports.
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland assured Millbrook parents, students and staff that "there was no immediate danger to anyone" and that the suspect "was in the custody of the School Safety Division and had no firearm in his possession at any point" on the school grounds.
It's unclear when the alleged posts were made, but the Sheriff's Office launched an investigation on Friday at the request of Frederick County Public Schools officials.
Millbrook is one of the county's three high schools.
"The student in question, a 16-year-old male, was secured and interviewed, with a parent present, where it was determined, and later confirmed, that he did post several concerning messages to a social media platform," the release stated. "In these messages, the student alluded to his desire to cause some type of disturbance on school grounds and included the image of a weapon in one of those posts.
"Through subsequent questioning, it was discovered that the student had formulated a plan to carry out this violence at an undetermined date in the near future," the release continued.
After the interview, the student was taken into custody and charged, according to the release.
A letter to school families on Monday from Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent George Hummer stated: "On Friday, March 24, 2023, we were made aware of posts on social media suggesting a student at Millbrook High School intended to engage in acts of violence while at school. Upon investigating further, it was determined that there was a potential threat to the school community."
Hummer said school staff followed established emergency procedures by conducting a threat assessment.
"We remain vigilant in working with a number of local agencies, including the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, to help ensure the school remains safe and secure," Hummer's letter further stated. "This is still an ongoing investigation and we are taking it very seriously as the safety of our staff and students is paramount."
He said the situation "provides the opportunity to remind your student that if they see or hear something indicating a potential problem at school, on the bus or at a school event, they should report it immediately to school staff and/or law enforcement."
