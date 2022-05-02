The 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival wrapped up its festivities on Sunday, and by all accounts the community made it through safely.
The Winchester Police Department, which sets up a temporary detox center for the festival weekend, transported fewer than a dozen people on Friday and Saturday night, said Lt. Frank Myrtle.
Friday night, officers brought two people to the detox center, and Saturday night there were nine, Myrtle said on Sunday.
“They were just basically transported out to the detox center and they were released the following morning,” he said.
The detox center has become a standard part of the festival and aims to safely detain people who aren’t an immediate danger to themselves or others but are still too inebriated to safely remain in public.
The detox center focuses on the community within the city limits, Myrtle said.
“We appreciate the Northwestern Regional Detention Center jail coming in and assisting us with that,” he said. “It’s a big benefit for us and prevents us from taking resources off the road.”
Over the weekend, the police department handled some minor incidents, Myrtle said, but he wasn’t immediately aware of anything major happening.
