MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting another tractor-trailer driver Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 in Berkeley County, West Virginia.
The incident occurred just before 9:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes at the 23 mile marker in the Falling Waters area.
Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon said the two men were reportedly in an argument over a road rage incident when the suspect shot the man with a sawed-off shotgun. The identities of the men have not been released. Both men were outside of their vehicles when the shooting occurred. The suspect then fled the scene. He was apprehended about an hour later in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
Harmon said the suspect is incarcerated in Pennsylvania, pending extradition to West Virginia.
For a portion of the morning, both northbound lanes were closed during the investigation, with one lane opening later for travelers.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-267-7000.
